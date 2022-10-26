Kittelson leads Blossoms past Medford in playoff opener

The No. 4 seeded Blooming Prairie football team edged out No. 5 Medford (2-7 overall) 20-14 in a Section 2AA quarterfinal in BP Tuesday.

Brady Kittelson ran for 115 yards and two scores for BP (6-3 overall) and he also threw a TD to Derek Kubicek.

The Awesome Blossoms will play at No. 1 Saint Claire in a semifinal at No. 1 St. Clair at 2 p.m. Saturday.

BP STATS

Rushing: Brady Kittelson, 15-for-115, 2 TDs; Alex Lea, 19-for-102; Cade Christianson, 7-for-22

Passing: Kittelson, 10-for-28, 150, TD

Receiving: Sam Smith, 2-for-44; Bo Zweiner, 3-for-38; Alex Lea, 3-for-35; Derek Kubicek, 1-for-28, TD; Dylan Anderson, 1-for-5