Kingsland ends GM’s win streak

The Grand Meadow football team had its three-game winning streak snapped when it lost to Kingsland (4-4 overall) 68-32 in GM Wednesday.

Corbin Ludemann ran for 207 yards and three scores and he threw two TDs for GM (5-3 overall).

GM STATS

Rushing: Corbin Ludemann, 30-for-207, 3 TDs; Jace Kraft, 5-for-19; Dustin Stejskal, 4-for-16; Zac Gehling, 3-for-5; Kaiden Bunne, 2-for-3

Passing: Ludemann, 10-for-21, 95, 2 TDs, INT

Receiving: Connor Munson, 3-for-40, 2 TDs; Jace Kraft, 3-for-32; Tyler Reid, 3-for-23