Judith “Judy” H. Kimmes, 76

Judy Kimmes, age 76, of Hampton, passed away peacefully from cancer at home on October 1, 2022.

Judy was born in Hampton, MN on March 7, 1946, to Paul and Lucille (Endres) Siebenaler. She married Eugene Kimmes on April 11, 1964. Judy was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church community. One of her greatest passions was serving on the Board of Directors for Dakota Electric Association. She was a Master Gardener, 4-H volunteer, and Hampton Township Board member.

Judy was always busy with something and had many hobbies. She loved spending time with family and visiting with friends. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, painting, and reading. She was an avid card player and was known for the many greeting cards she would send out every year.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul & Lucille Siebenaler, mother and father in law, Art & Delores Kimmes; brother, Ronnie Siebenaler; brother in law, Curtis Rauvola; and nephew, Eric Rauvola.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Eugene “Gene” Kimmes; daughters, Sandy Kimmes (Greg Kneser,), Cherie (Bernie) Frandrup, Gretchen Kimmes (Les Thompson), and Charlee Kimmes (Dayton Benson); grandchildren, Amelia Kimmes Kneser, Wylie Kimmes Kneser, Jacob Frandrup, Sally (Jake Borst) Frandrup, Hally Frandrup, and Taryn Serres-Benson; siblings, Dolores (Joe) Auge, Arlene Rauvola, Mary Ann (Lawrence) Kimmes, Gary (Sue) Siebenaler, Alvin Siebenaler, and Darold (Peggy) Siebenaler; along with many other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Trier. A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermilion St. in Hastings. No visitation prior to funeral on Saturday morning. Interment, St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Trier.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Memorials to be donated to the families charity of choice.