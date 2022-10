JM beats Austin volleyball team in four

The Austin volleyball team lost to Rochester John Marshall (8-10 overall) 20-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23 in Rochester Thursday.

Peyton Manahan had 11 kills and 21 digs for the Packers (5-16 overall).

“We had our moments and our fight never stopped,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Battling to the very end is all a coach can ask for, and tonight we did this to the very last point.””

Austin stats: Peyton Manahan, 11 kills, 2 assists, 1 ace, 21 digs; Isabella Bolster, 6 kills, 3 digs; Emily Hjelmen, 5 kills; Nora Tweeten, 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Teagan Sutter, 4 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces; Ava Denzer, 4 kills, 7 digs; Aggie McKichan, 2 kills, 1 dig; Mary Eich, 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Chloe Jenkins, 1 kill, 13 digs, 12 assists; Alia Retterath, 1 kill, 9 digs, 19 assists, 3 aces; Kristen Neilsen, 6 assists, 2 aces, 18 digs