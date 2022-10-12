Jerry Paul Tracy, 79, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Jerry was born on August 17, 1943, in Austin, Minnesota to Helen Louise Erdman. He attended Austin High School. He moved to Salem, Oregon where he met his lovely wife, Marilyn Schindler in 1971 and they were married on May 20, 1972. They remained married until Marilyn’s passing in February 2001. He stayed in Salem, Oregon until 2003 when he moved to Mesa, Arizona. He split time between Mesa and Salem for many years before moving full-time to Mesa in 2014.

Jerry was well-respected and a successful businessman who owned and operated many businesses, the last being Rite-Way Television. He also owned various properties in Salem and surrounding areas, and in Mesa.

Jerry had incredible business sense, a keen sense for investing, could fix nearly anything around the house, and despite what he wanted you to think, had a kind, soft heart. He was a jokester and as he got older, he liked to tell funny stories about his life when he was younger. He loved cars, especially fast cars and was known to have a lead foot when he drove. He was a man of little words but the ones he shared with you would leave a lasting impression. He always said that he was so lucky and that he lived a full life.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen; loving wife, Marilyn Tracy; brother, Bob Tracy. He is survived by his two sons, Doug and David Tracy; his grandson, Michael Tracy; two great granddaughters, Scarlett and Skylar Tracy; and his many loved ones, some of them being, Ann Grausam, Bob Steen, James Land, the Schindler Family of Gervais, Oregon, and the Kuschnick Family of Gervais, Oregon.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 5 at 11a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Gervais, Oregon followed by a “Celebration of Life” lunch at 1pm at Rudy’s in Salem, Oregon. Family and friends are encouraged to attend and share fond memories and stories. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bristol Hospice in Salem, Oregon.