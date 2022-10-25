Jena DeMoss: Satisfying soups

Soup season has arrived! Cozy up with the perfect warm-your-tummy soup that’s both comforting and nutritious! Hy-Vee dietitians are SOUPer duper fans of soup. Why? Soup is an easy way to sneak in more vegetables you need every day. Currently, around 90% of Americans don’t consume enough fruits and vegetables daily! Creating a nutrient-dense meal in minutes is possible when making big batches of homemade soup and having ample leftovers — or you can even make purchased canned soups more nutritious by adding extra vegetables and/or beans to them. Starting from scratch? Use reduced-sodium or no-salt-added broth, stocks and canned vegetables to reduce overall sodium intake and support your heart health. Dietitian tip: Pair any soup with a side salad or roasted vegetables to up the fiber intake and keep you full longer!

The following soup recipe is not only hearty but packs a big nutritional punch. Perhaps it’ll even introduce your taste buds to a new veggie to explore.

Hearty Beef and Vegetable Soup

Serves 10

All you need

• 2 lbs. boneless arm roast

• 2 (32 oz each) containers Hy-Vee beef broth

• 1 large onion, coarsely chopped

• ½ c. hulled barley*, rinsed

• 2 tsp. Hy-Vee Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tsp. Hy-Vee dried thyme

• 1 tsp. Hy-Vee dried oregano

• 1 bay leaf

Hy-Vee salt and Hy-Vee black pepper, to taste

• 1 (14.5 oz) can Hy-Vee diced tomatoes, drained

• 1 c. coarsely chopped celery

• 2 c. coarsely chopped carrots

• 8 oz. baby bella mushrooms, sliced

• ½ c. water

• ½ c. wild rice, rinsed

All you do

1. Trim excess fat from roast.

2. In a large stock pot or Dutch oven, bring broth to a boil. Add roast, onion, barley, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, oregano, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Return to boiling; reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1-1/2 hours.

3. Remove meat from pot; cut into bite-size chunks and return to pot. Add tomatoes, celery, carrots, mushrooms, water and wild rice. Return to boiling. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 45 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove bay leaf.

4. To freeze for later, cool soup. Divide between two 1-gallon freezer bags. Seal, label and freeze up to 3 months. Thaw in refrigerator for 48 hours. Reheat in a stock pot or Dutch oven until heated through.

*If using pearled barley, which only takes 45 minutes to cook, wait to add it with the tomatoes.

Recipe source: November 2022 Hy-Vee Seasons magazine

Looking to explore more new recipes or foods? Join Hy-Vee dietitians virtually every Wellness Wednesday for a live complimentary 30-minute wellness session. Each week learn about hot trending nutrition topics and delicious foods and/or recipes to add to your routine. To see upcoming topics and complete your registration visit www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/.