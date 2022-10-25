Jean F. Huemann, 86

Jean F. Huemann, age 86, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Jean Frances Anderson was born October 25, 1935, at home in rural Mower County, Minnesota to Julius and Florence (Frost) Anderson. She attended District 30 Taylor country school, near Corning, Minnesota and graduated from Austin High School in 1953. Following high school, Jean began her career at Hormel in Austin and worked there for over 30 years. On June 29, 1957, she was united in marriage to Elden Huemann at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin and together had four children. Jean was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin, where she taught Sunday school many years. She was also a member of the YMCA, doing water aerobics. Jean enjoyed being at home but ventured out to spend time “at the lake” and trips with Elden to the Gunflint Trail. She also enjoyed biking in Lanesboro and volunteering with Elden at the Hormel Nature Center. In her younger years she loved to dance; one of her favorite pastimes was spending most weekends dancing at the Terp, which is where she met Elden. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Robin (Maynard) Akkerman of Brownsdale, Brian (Lynn) Huemann of Savage, and Brenda (Stuart) Yentsch of Blooming Prairie; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one sister, Karen Kinny of Austin; two brothers, Russell (Linda) Anderson of Austin, Dwayne (Carolyn Schultz) Anderson of Glenville; and sister-in-law, Sharon Anderson of Austin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Florence Anderson; husband, Elden Huemann in 2021; son, Kip Huemann in 1996; brothers, Kenneth, Nathan, Lyle, and Rueban Anderson; and nine half-brothers and half-sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.