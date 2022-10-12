Janet Bauer, 82

Janet “Jan” Marie (Ruud) Bauer, age 82, of River Falls, WI passed away October 10, 2022, at River Falls Hospital. In her 82 years Jan, grew up in Austin, MN where she worked at Dairy Queen through high school, and she wasn’t above sneaking a treat to a few friends. She had a large friend group and was well loved by anyone who had the pleasure to meet her. Jan had an adventurous spirit. She was a competitive downhill skier; she was quick to go parasailing while on vacation and even sold her prized blue and white 1957 Chevy convertible to travel & explore Europe. Jan, not one to pass up an adventure, went on a blind date where she met, fell in love with and married Daniel “Dan” Bauer.

Dan and Jan married and moved to the St. Croix Valley Area of Wisconsin. They both left their jobs and opened Diversified Bank Installation (DBI), a successful bank installation business, along with many other banking related businesses that operated across the Midwest. As if owning and operating a business wasn’t enough for her, she also took on her role as “farm girl” with a flourish. From driving tractor to feeding cattle, Jan willingly took on anything that was thrown at her. Even though Jan loved and was very close to her sister & nieces, their family was not yet complete. In 1975, they were blessed with baby Christopher and Jan took on yet another role of loving and doting mother. Not long after, Dan and Jan opened up their home to their second son Vinh Vo. Jan has since enjoyed every minute of being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, Madeline and Melvin Ruud; brothers, Donald and Richard. Jan is survived by her loving husband, Daniel “Dan” Bauer; sister, Marlys Dunlop; children, Christopher (Sarah) Bauer and Vinh (Mai-yi) Vo; and grandchildren, Leilani and Makai.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00AM at St Bridget Catholic Church (211 E Division St) in River Falls and streamed live through the link just below the obituary. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 4:00-7:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division St) in River Falls and on Friday from 10:00-11:00AM at the church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls, WI with a luncheon following the burial. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.