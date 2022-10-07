Jamey Helgeson: Your vote has power. Pledge to vote today

Voting is very important. Voting is a powerful way to advocate for disability rights, and every vote matters!

Your vote helps choose the people who will run the government, make laws, decide where government money gets spent, and much more. The people who get picked to run the government — and the decisions they make — can have a big impact on the lives of people with disabilities and their families.

If you do not vote, then you do not get a say in what happens. Elections can affect who decides how vital programs for people with disabilities get funded and work, including Social Security, and Medicaid. So, it’s important to vote and to consider how the candidates do or do not address issues that are important to YOU!

Here are five easy things you can do to get ready for Election Day 2022:

• Sign the pledge at https://tinyurl.com/YourVoteHasPower2022 to vote and encourage others to vote too!

• Make sure you’re registered – check your registration status

• Get informed – access free resources to learn more about voting, including critical issues for people with disabilities, their families, and the direct support workforce

• Find your candidates – see who’s running for office where you live and learn more about their positions on key issues. Pick people who you believe will make good changes for your community, state, and country

• Make a plan for how you will get to your polling place to cast your ballot!

Upcoming Events

Monday: Ice Cream Social Monday: Open House

Tuesday: Bingo

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling

Thursday: What’s Cooking

Oct. 16: LIFE is Better Together 70th Anniversary Celebration

Oct. 18: Pizza Party and Games

Oct. 19: Special Olympics Bowling

Oct. 21: Movie and Munchies

Oct. 22: Mystery Cave Tour –

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar