Jamey Helgeson: Your vote has power. Pledge to vote today
Published 5:01 pm Friday, October 7, 2022
Voting is very important. Voting is a powerful way to advocate for disability rights, and every vote matters!
Your vote helps choose the people who will run the government, make laws, decide where government money gets spent, and much more. The people who get picked to run the government — and the decisions they make — can have a big impact on the lives of people with disabilities and their families.
If you do not vote, then you do not get a say in what happens. Elections can affect who decides how vital programs for people with disabilities get funded and work, including Social Security, and Medicaid. So, it’s important to vote and to consider how the candidates do or do not address issues that are important to YOU!
Here are five easy things you can do to get ready for Election Day 2022:
• Sign the pledge at https://tinyurl.com/YourVoteHasPower2022 to vote and encourage others to vote too!
• Make sure you’re registered – check your registration status
• Get informed – access free resources to learn more about voting, including critical issues for people with disabilities, their families, and the direct support workforce
• Find your candidates – see who’s running for office where you live and learn more about their positions on key issues. Pick people who you believe will make good changes for your community, state, and country
• Make a plan for how you will get to your polling place to cast your ballot!
Monday: Ice Cream Social Monday: Open House
Tuesday: Bingo
Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling
Thursday: What’s Cooking
Oct. 16: LIFE is Better Together 70th Anniversary Celebration
Oct. 18: Pizza Party and Games
Oct. 19: Special Olympics Bowling
Oct. 21: Movie and Munchies
Oct. 22: Mystery Cave Tour –
You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar