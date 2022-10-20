In Your Community: Minnesota Pork Board, QPP and Hormel recognize pork production professionals during National Pork Month

To help celebrate National Pork Month, the Minnesota Pork Board organized an opportunity to give back to the workers who keep food on American tables every day.

Placed at two trailer locations at Quality Pork Processors on Thursday, members of the Minnesota Pork Board and Hormel Foods organized groups of volunteers to gift two frozen pork loins and other items for each worker during the day and evening shifts.

“Minnesota pig farmers couldn’t do what they do without each worker in the plant locations,” stated Pam Voelkel, director of promotions and events at the Minnesota Pork Board. “We hope this gesture showcases some of our appreciation for the workers who show up each day to provide high-quality protein for the nation.”