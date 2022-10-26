In Your Community: Institute celebrates 80 years with tree-planting

As a part of our 80th Anniversary celebration, The Hormel Institute partnered with several local organizations in the area, including Berg’s Nursery & Landscape, Austin Parks, Recreation & Forestry, Mower County, Spruce Up Austin, Jay C Hormel Nature Center, Blandin Foundation and Mower County Master Gardeners to grow 80 trees to be distribute around Austin.

Wednesday morning, 18 of those trees were planted at The Hormel Institute.

The remaining trees will be planted at the following locations:

Riverland Community College

Parenting Resource Center

Pacelli

Mower County Fairgrounds

Jay C. Hormel Nature Center

The City of Austin will also receive trees to plant where they see fit in public spaces such as Todd Park.