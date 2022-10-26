In Your Community: Institute celebrates 80 years with tree-planting
Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022
As a part of our 80th Anniversary celebration, The Hormel Institute partnered with several local organizations in the area, including Berg’s Nursery & Landscape, Austin Parks, Recreation & Forestry, Mower County, Spruce Up Austin, Jay C Hormel Nature Center, Blandin Foundation and Mower County Master Gardeners to grow 80 trees to be distribute around Austin.
Wednesday morning, 18 of those trees were planted at The Hormel Institute.
The remaining trees will be planted at the following locations:
- Riverland Community College
- Parenting Resource Center
- Pacelli
- Mower County Fairgrounds
- Jay C. Hormel Nature Center
The City of Austin will also receive trees to plant where they see fit in public spaces such as Todd Park.