In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center, starting at 11:30 a.m. Anyone who might want to play will be welcomed by a congenial group of players. Just drop in with a partner, or call Joyce at 507-437-2750.

Players come from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Albert Lea, Austin, Rose Creek and Blooming Prairie. Rick Stroup might hold the record for consecutive first place wins in a row.

Tuesday winners with four tables playing were:

First place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Second place, Vandy Newman and Jim Fisher

Third place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fourth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Wednesday had six and a half tables playing. Mason City and Albert Lea teams took three spots and Austin two spots

First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Third place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Fifth place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Sixth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

An article in the latest ACBL magazine is about the members of the ACBL organization. This is the 10th year of their participation in raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association, called The Longest Day. This year, ACBL reported that they had raised over $1 million dollars for this cause. Sadly, many of our readers are familiar with this disease. It is noteworthy to mention that our nearby Rochester Duplicate Club, was included in the top 40 teams heading the list of donations from the entire state of Minnesota. Hats off to our close neighbor for representing our state.

The article stated that in 2022 Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the U.S. $321 billion. Factoring out further to 2050 will cost nearly $1 trillion. The article goes on to say that more than 80% of Americans know little or are not familiar with mild cognitive impairment, which can be an early stage of Alzheimer’s.

See most all of you next week, yet the exodus has started for warmer climes.