In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Players from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Blooming Prairie, Mason City and Northwood, Iowa gathered en masse this week to play Duplicate Bridge at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.

Snowbirds getting ready to head south, though the feelings are sad that they will miss their favorite bridge friends and those who stay will miss them also. Our numbers will lessen, yet our games will continue through the winter if only with three or four tables.

All sessions are played Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 11:30 p.m. We have plans now on our annual Christmas gathering at the center. This week’s winners were on Tuesday, with four tables

• First place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

• Second (tie): Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg

• Fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

• Fifth place, Jim Fisher and Cal Ripple

Wednesday winners with 13 teams were:

• First place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

• Second place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Third place, John Leisen and Paul Hanson

• Fourth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

• Fifth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

• Sixth place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Homebound players, Barb Rofshus and Carolyne Higgins are on the mend and will return to play soon. We miss them and wish them well. Many players greeted a guest, Cathy Richardson, this week. Lastly we wish Jim Fisher a Happy Birthday on Saturday this week and will sing to him on Tuesday.