In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge was played this week. Five tables played Tuesday and six tables Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., at the Mower County Senior Center. Players came from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin and Blooming Prairie.

Winners Tuesday were:

First place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Gail Schmidt

Second place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Third place, Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson

Fourth place, Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg

Fifth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Wednesdays winners were:

First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third place, Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe

Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth place (tie), Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Place and Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe

We welcomed back Julie Prochnow and Jo Ann Maxfield, and are getting ready to say “ta ta” as they get ready to head for warmer climes.

We ended our session this day by singing “Happy Birthday” to Loren Cleland who turns 96 this week. Loren was the Director of our club in earlier years. We were treated to birthday cake by his partner Bonnie Fritz, served by the staff of the center.