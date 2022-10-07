In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Published 5:27 pm Friday, October 7, 2022
Duplicate Bridge was played this week. Five tables played Tuesday and six tables Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., at the Mower County Senior Center. Players came from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin and Blooming Prairie.
Winners Tuesday were:
First place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Gail Schmidt
Second place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Third place, Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson
Fourth place, Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg
Fifth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Wednesdays winners were:
First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Third place, Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe
Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Fifth place (tie), Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
Place and Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe
We welcomed back Julie Prochnow and Jo Ann Maxfield, and are getting ready to say “ta ta” as they get ready to head for warmer climes.
We ended our session this day by singing “Happy Birthday” to Loren Cleland who turns 96 this week. Loren was the Director of our club in earlier years. We were treated to birthday cake by his partner Bonnie Fritz, served by the staff of the center.