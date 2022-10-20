Ida Mae Robison, 91

Ida Mae Robison, age 91 of Citrus Heights, CA, passed away on October 15, 2022, at her home. Her smiles and laughter will be remembered dearly by all.

Ida was born in Ostrander, MN on May 1, 1931 to Elvira and Clarence Christopherson. She married Harry Thompson on September 2, 1950. Ida was widowed in 1966, moved to California and married R L Robison on May 17, 1970. Widowed again in 2001.

Ida is survived by her children Susan (Mike) Helmer and David Thompson, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is now peacefully reunited with her family in heaven.

A private family cemetery service will be held November 5, 2022, at 10:00 am, at the Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Folsom, CA 95630. And a Celebration of Life for all friends and family will be held at Ida’s home on November 5, 2022, 7250 Saffron Way, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Please direct any condolence gifts to your favorite charity in her honor.

The family would like to thank Green Valley Hospice for all their support and the wonderful care they provided during her final months.