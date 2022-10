The Southland volleyball team lost to Houston by scores of 26-28, 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 on the road Tuesday.

Nora Schmitz had 19 digs for the Rebels.

Southland stats: Breeley Galle, 6 kills; Katelyn McCabe, 6 kills, 21 digs; Juliette Matheis, 6 kills; Bria Nelsen, 10 set assists; Maren Wehrenberg, 22 set assists, 3 ace serves; Nora Schmitz, 19 digs; Shannon Kiefer, 17 digs; Nevaeh Shaw, 3 blocks; Shannon Kiefer, 2 blocks