The Hayfield football team broke into the win column as it beat Wabasha-Kellogg (0-5 overall) 44-8 in Wabasha Friday.

Ethan Pack threw four TDs for the Vikings (1-5 overall).

HAYFIELD STATS

Passing: Ethan Pack, 6-for-12, 180, 4 TD

Receiving: Isaac Matti, 4-for-135, 3 TDs; D. Waldner, 2-for-45, TD

Rushing: D. Waldner, 3-for-68; Cole Selk, 8-for-55, TD; Tyson Bronson, 6-for-43, TD; Nolan Kolander, 5-for-11