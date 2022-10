Hayfield volleyball team swept by FBA

The Hayfield volleyball team lost to Faribault Bethlehem Academy (16-7 overall) by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 on the road Tuesday.

Reese Baumann had 17 kills for the Vikings (20-8 overall).

“I thought our girls played really well. They didn’t have an answer for Reese,” Hayfield head coach Jo Kruger said.

Hayfield stats: Ava Carney, 1 ace 18 digs; Reese Baumann, 17 kills, 4 digs, 6 blocks; Breanna Subbert, 3 blocks; Autumn Bjornson, 2 aces, 8 digs; Allison Meier, 5 kills, 1 block; Sydney Risius, 33 set assists, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Kristen Watson, 12 digs; Jenna Klocke, 7 kills, 12 digs; Natalie Beaver, 5 kills, 2 digs