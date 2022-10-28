Grace E. Van Proosdy, 89

Grace E. Van Proosdy, age 89, of Austin, Minnesota, went to Jesus on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Cedars of Austin. Grace Ethel Wasmoen was born February 22, 1933, the daughter of Gunlek and Bernice (Leonardi) Wasmoen in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1951. Following high school, Grace went on to receive her nurses training from Naeve Hospital. Her nursing career spanned 20 years. Grace then became a drug and alcohol counselor at Fountain Center; she remained there for 32 years helping countless people and sharing her personal experience. On October 2, 1954, she was united in marriage to Leroy “Dutch” Van Proosdy at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, Minnesota. The couple was blessed with five children. Grace was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin and an active AA member, caring for many people in recovery and serving as their sponsor. She enjoyed Bible study, listening to music, reading, and watching religious TV. Family was everything to her and she cherished her time spent with them. She will be greatly missed by all and wants you all to remember, “You Are Loved.”

Survivors include her five children, John of Stewartville, James (Lisa) of Kansas City, Missouri, Peter (Teresa) of Austin, Mary (Thomas) Franz of Minnetrista, Martha Miller of Richfield; 21 grandchildren; and 37 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gunlek and Bernice Wasmoen; husband, Dutch in 2011; daughter-in-law, Janet; grandson, Aaron; two brothers; and 1 sister.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.