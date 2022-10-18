Gloria L. Lysne, 97

Gloria Lysne 97, of Austin, MN passed away peacefully at St. Marks Nursing Home on Monday, October 17, 2022 with family by her side.

Gloria was born on May 26, 1925 in Austin, MN to Evelyn and Glenn Sharrow. Gloria was raised by her maternal grandparents, Jensina and Hans Jorgenson whom she dearly loved.

Gloria married and later divorced John Kinny. They had 5 children together. On June 14, 1957 Gloria married John Lysne and they had 2 children together.

Gloria enjoyed shopping, cooking, traveling, and eating out. She liked to do craft projects, play cards and dominoes. She prided herself in watching the daily news and reading the paper to keep up on current events.

Gloria is survived by daughters, Yvonne (Gary) Schmit of Austin, Tina Lysne of Wisconsin; sons, John (Judy) Kinny of Lakeville, John (Vicky) Lysne of Owatonna; daughter-in-law, De Kinny of Austin; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, John Lysne; sons, Rodney Kinny and Randy Kinny; and an infant son; daughter-in-law, Sharon Kinny.

A visitation will take place at 12 pm on Friday at Mayer Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 1 pm at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Madison Chelberg officiating.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com