Funeral notice: Charlene Faye Merten, 76

Published 4:57 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

By Daily Herald

Dec. 7, 1945 – Oct. 13, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charlene Faye Merten, 76, Taopi, Minn., died Thursday, Oct. 13, in Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Marys Campus.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Adams (Minn.) Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Adams.

Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home.

www.clasenjordan.com

