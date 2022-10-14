Funeral notice: Charlene Faye Merten, 76

Dec. 7, 1945 – Oct. 13, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charlene Faye Merten, 76, Taopi, Minn., died Thursday, Oct. 13, in Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Marys Campus.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Adams (Minn.) Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Adams.

Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home.

