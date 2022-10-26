Food! Music! Dance! Dios de los Muertos Celebraciòn at the Paramount

The Historic Paramount Theatre is observing Dios de los Muertos with a community celebration for those looking to learn about the event and those looking to celebrate together.

The event opens at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 with an Ofrenda — an altar honoring the dead — in the Paramount lobby along with free face painting by Let’s Face It with Claire Bliese. Celebratory food from Alica’s Bakery will also be served.

Master of ceremonies Miguel Garate will open the event with a short explanation of the holiday, which is typically celebrated on Nov. 1. There will be a performance by Cardio Latin Dance with Jacquie Rodas and friends and then live music by Los Rebeldes of Minnesota.

Price of admission is $12 for adults and $8 with student ID. Children 4 and under are free. Tickets are available online now at www.austinareaarts.org or at the door.

This is the first event of its kind at the Paramount and was designed by Austin Area Arts Board Member Sylvia Hernandez to further the organization’s goal to serve all Austin residents with relevant, meaningful programming.