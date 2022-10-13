Fire poster winner named

The winner of the Austin Fire Department’s Fourth Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest has been announced.

Carter McRae was this year’s winner with Jaxon Charnecki and Siri Schmit receiving honorable mention.

Approximately 340 fourth grade students from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner and Pacelli were able to participate. Two students from each elementary school were voted by the Austin Fire Department as local winners.

McRae, Charnecki, Schmit’s posters were chosen by Fire Chief Jim McCoy and will be submitted to the state competition.

The ten poster winners were invited to the Poster Winners Party at McDonald’s (1009 Oakland Avenue West) on Monday. Each child is given a meal from McDonald’s and gifts donated from local businesses throughout the community.

In addition to the Austin Fire Department, sponsors of the program are:

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Austin Bruins

Austin Parks & Recreation

Burger King

Barbara, Store Manager of Dollar Tree gave a personal donation

Culver’s

Dairy Queen

Domino’s

Echo Lanes

El Mariachi

El Patron

Five (5) Below

Games People Play

Godfather’s

Hardees

Hormel Foundation

Hy-Vee

Jimmy John’s

Kenny’s Oak Grill

McDonald’s

Perkins

Pizza Hut

Pizza Ranch

Qdoba

Sterling Drug

Steve’s Pizza

Sweet Reads

Taco John’s

Tendermaid

Walmart

The Fire Department thanks all the fourth grade teachers and students for their continued hard work and dedication to the Fourth Grade Junior Fire Program.