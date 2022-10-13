Fire poster winner named
Published 4:34 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022
The winner of the Austin Fire Department’s Fourth Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest has been announced.
Carter McRae was this year’s winner with Jaxon Charnecki and Siri Schmit receiving honorable mention.
Approximately 340 fourth grade students from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner and Pacelli were able to participate. Two students from each elementary school were voted by the Austin Fire Department as local winners.
McRae, Charnecki, Schmit’s posters were chosen by Fire Chief Jim McCoy and will be submitted to the state competition.
The ten poster winners were invited to the Poster Winners Party at McDonald’s (1009 Oakland Avenue West) on Monday. Each child is given a meal from McDonald’s and gifts donated from local businesses throughout the community.
In addition to the Austin Fire Department, sponsors of the program are:
Applebee’s
Arby’s
Austin Bruins
Austin Parks & Recreation
Burger King
Barbara, Store Manager of Dollar Tree gave a personal donation
Culver’s
Dairy Queen
Domino’s
Echo Lanes
El Mariachi
El Patron
Five (5) Below
Games People Play
Godfather’s
Hardees
Hormel Foundation
Hy-Vee
Jimmy John’s
Kenny’s Oak Grill
McDonald’s
Perkins
Pizza Hut
Pizza Ranch
Qdoba
Sterling Drug
Steve’s Pizza
Sweet Reads
Taco John’s
Tendermaid
Walmart
The Fire Department thanks all the fourth grade teachers and students for their continued hard work and dedication to the Fourth Grade Junior Fire Program.