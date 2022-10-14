Evie Mohrfeld: Travels entering the end of current season

Austin and this area have put on its own leaf color show this fall and it has been awesome.

Visiting Stillwater during a riverboat cruise on the St Croix and Mississippi rivers in LaCrosse, Wisconsin this past week showed the same fantastic colors.

Together with the harvest moon this fall, it doesn’t get any better than that.

We currently are winding down our 2022 schedule with two great shows to offer you.

• Nov. 17-18: The Fireside Theatre located in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin has been on our list of must visits for holiday shows. This year, it’s one of the most beautiful holiday shows, “White Christmas.”

This professional theater hosts five to six New York style shows each year, with professional actors in a stage-in-the-round setting and wonderful seating.

There are several quaint shops, a tempting bakery, and a buffet that is like none other. It includes special dishes that we look for during the holiday season. One is their special sweet potato dish, plus many holiday favorites complete with a carving chef and young college waiters.

We are looking for the recipe to duplicate.

We will depart at 8 a.m. and lodging will be in Fort Atkinson.

We do have a few openings to join us. Call our travel number at 507-438-3946.

• Dec. 15: Our last trip for the season is getting a little nostalgic. As we look back at our own holiday traditions, one show we remember listening to or watching is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, this classic radio play will be held at the Historic St. Paul Hotel in St Paul.

A special three-course meal will be served during the show. Being in the “Big City” with Christmas lights will have you celebrating Christmas early.

This trip will depart at 10:30 a.m. and return about 5 p.m. We have reserved limited seating. This perhaps could start a tradition for us as we join friends for an earlier Christmas.

Our address remains PO Box 575, Austin, MN 55912

The newsletter will have our travel listing along with a message box outside under the overhang.