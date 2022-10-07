Evie Mohrfeld: Its leafing time and we are going to be there

Recently, we explored Stillwater and enjoyed its history and colors.

Our mission was also to learn about the Victorian mansions, which are credited for this lumber town while on our trolley ride.

Stillwater still lays claim to being one of the prettiest little towns in America. It is also the birthplace of Minnesota.

We were able to view the new bridge, which recently opened in August. A five-year project leaving the old bridge reserved for walking traffic and bikes.

An afternoon cruise on the St. Croix River was greeted by jazz musicians, and a beautiful luncheon that pleased all of our pallets.

Oct. 12: We will set off for a cruise on the Mississippi River on board the La Crosse Queen. This trip will depart from Walmart at 10:30 a.m. with a three hour cruise on our schedule, with dinner, live music, and narration. This will be another time to view the fall leaves in the bluff area and other scenic areas like.

Grandfathers Bluff. This trip is filled, and we ask that you arrive 15 minutes early.

Nov. 17-18: “White Christmas: A Traditional Christmas’’ production at Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. This will be one of the Christmas shows that we will offer.

This is just that, with professional casts and beautiful performances are what the Fireside Theatre is well-known for. There will also be a buffet dinner with many fine choices.

This has always been a must-do to include a return visit to some of their fine shows during their yearly schedule. We do have only a few openings.

You do not need to be masked or have a proof of vaccination on this trip. This fee is due by Nov. 15 is the last day to pay.

Dec. 15: “It’s a Wonderful Life” as it comes to life as a 1940s WCCO radio drama, complete with an onstage sound effects master. This movie originally starred James Stewart and Donna Reed.

A three course luncheon will be served. This popular production has been hosted there for over 15 years. This may also serve as a tradition for our travelers. We have reserved limited seating. We will depart at 10:30 a.m. and return about 5:30 p.m. Fee is due when confirming a reservation. Masks are required or proof of vaccination.

This may be a wonderful gift to yourself as we host our last tour for 2022.

We are already taking your ideas for our 2023 schedule. You may also watch for more in our newsletter

The office is open 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Mower County Senior Center.