Evie Mohrfeld: Fall comes to an end, winter trips lay ahead

As the last of the beautiful fall leafing season winds down, we look back at one of the most beautiful color seasons in several years. The crackling of the falling leaves is just a joy as we walk through them before the raking begins.

Our visits included the St. Croix River in Stillwater, the Mississippi River on the LaCrosse Queen and also an extended tour to the New England states.

Upcoming visits

Nov. 17-18: We are looking forward to the next season with a return visit to the Fireside Theatre in Wisconsin for “White Christmas,” another holiday favorite for our travelers. This professional theater pulls out all stops for their fine buffet and theater in the round show. It is amazing how they put this show together using no backdrops.

As we arrive we will be greeted and escorted to the dining area. Beautifully decorated, their holiday buffet is always a fine feast. We will then move to another area which puts us in a real holiday mood. We will visit their Christmas shop with many holiday tree ideas, the bakery all while hearing live music throughout as we enter. This two-day trip with several stops is a must visit each year.

We depart from Walmart at 8 a.m.

Dec. 15: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a live radio play at the beautiful Historic St. Paul Hotel. Celebrating its 15th year, this show includes a fine lunch with a three course meal.

This unique show brings back many memories of the 1954 version with Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

Seeing the big city lights and perhaps a light snowfall will be the perfect way to prepare for the Christmas holiday.

We have limited seating and you will be required to mask and have proof of vaccination for this trip.

Jan. 25, 2023: “Footloose.” We have been fortunate to obtain tickets for the final showings at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater. “Footloose” is a show that has so much impact that we will offer it one last time.

March 17, 2023: Fly away to find nice weather in Savannah, Charleston, and Jekyll Island.

Our travel number is 507-438-3946.