Doris K. Schminke, 92

Doris K. Schminke, age 92, formerly of Council Bluffs, IA., passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Austin, MN. Everyone who knew her will miss her lovely spirit. Doris was born December 24, 1929, at home in rural Delaware County, IA., to the late Harry and Josephine Coleman. She grew up on a small farm with 5 siblings. Doris excelled in academics during her school years and was class valedictorian. She graduated from business college and worked as a secretary for several years. Doris married Donald F. Schminke, on August 22, 1950. They had six children all of whom were taught to work hard and value education. After raising her family, she worked as a secretary in the nursing department at Iowa Western Community College for 15 years. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling and was a member of the 500 Club. Doris was one one the founding members and an active volunteer at Queen of Apostles Parish in Council Bluffs. In later years she and Don enjoyed traveling and visiting family. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald, and her son Douglas. Survivors include her children Dennis (Vicki), of Austin, MN, Linda (Jon) Chamberlain, of Plymouth, MN, Dr. Marshall (Dr. Maureen Ambrose), of Orlando, FL, Karen Calixto, of Alta Loma, CA., and Thomas (Sara Offensend), of Cincinnati, OH; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Doris will be laid to rest with her husband Don and her son Douglas in St. Joseph Cemetery, in Council Bluffs.

Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home

545 Willow Avenue

Council Bluffs, IA 51503