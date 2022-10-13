Donna Lou Keck, 84

Donna Keck passed away on July 12, 2022, at the age of 84, surrounded by loved ones in Norman, OK. Donna Lou (Wohlers) Keck was born on June 24, 1938, in Grand Meadow, to John and Emma (Kraft) Wohlers. She attended Dexter Elementary School and Elkton Middle/High Schools while living with her parents on their farm located 3 miles north of Elkton on County Highway 7. Known affectionately as “Louie” by her High School classmates, Donna participated in Chorus, Speech, HS Plays and was also on the Elkton High School Newspaper Staff. After graduating from Elkton High School in 1956 with a class of 17, Donna moved to Rochester to do office/clerical work at Mayo Clinic while living with her mother’s cousin, WWII veteran Don Williams and his wife. Shortly afterward she met A-2c Patrick W. Hawkins and married the following year. They had three daughters. Mrs. Keck worked as a clerk for San Bernardino County Mental Health, retiring after 25 years of service in 1997. She then married the love of her life, Daniel Keck, in 1995. Donna was a loving and fierce mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known by her loved ones for never forgetting to send a card for birthdays or Christmas. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching basketball.

Donna is survived by her three daughters and their spouses: Laura Hawkins, Lynne Alkemade, Lisa and Daniel Turklay, 7 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Elkton, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

