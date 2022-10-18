DNR webinars cover CWD testing and related information, and the tundra swan migration

The DNR invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to upcoming webinars that will discuss chronic wasting disease testing and other deer hunting information, as well as the tundra swan migration.

The first webinar is at noon Wednesday, Oct. 19. Logan Neu, with the DNR wildlife health program, will highlight changes to Minnesota deer hunting permit areas, new hunting opportunities, CWD testing requirements and options, and other important information related to deer hunting in areas with confirmed or suspected cases of CWD.

The second webinar is at noon Wednesday, Oct. 26. Mary Stefanski, Winona district manager for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will share information on the fascinating migration of tundra swans, their life story and how people can view them up close before they head south for the year. The tundra swan migration is a highlight of the fall on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. At its peak, which usually occurs the second week of November, there can be as many as 50,000 swans on the refuge, primarily between Wabasha and Brownsville.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. The webinars are free but registration is required. More information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Discover).