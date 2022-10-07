David C. Schaefer, 66

David Charles Schaefer, age 66, of Owatonna, Minnesota, formerly of Edina, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Ecumen Brooks Assisted Living in Owatonna. David was born July 21, 1956, in Osage, Iowa, to Amos and Marilyn (Haberman) Schaefer. He grew up on the family farm north of Meyer, Iowa. David graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1974 and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from Iowa State University in 1978. While in college, he belonged to the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, where he met a lot of his lifelong friends. David worked at the Farmers State Bank in Adams, Minnesota for a couple years until he started his 22-year career with Wells Fargo in Minneapolis as a banker in auditing and real estate. He initially retired in Edina but has spent the last two years in Owatonna. David enjoyed golfing, traveling, sailing, socializing, and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed doing volunteer work with various charitable institutions in the Twin Cities. His faith was a very important part of his life. David will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his mother, Marilyn Schaefer Rogers of Adams, Minnesota; siblings, Mary Lou (Gary) Byrd of Davenport, IA, Alan (Judy) Schaefer of Blooming Prairie, MN, Jane (Jim) Kramer of Virginia, Brian (Kim) Schaefer of Meyer, IA, and Vicky (Ron) Richard of Galena, IL; many nieces and nephews, Nathan, Laura, Maria, Sara, Christopher, Dennis, Gina, Jordan, Kyle, Taylor, Kellie, Lauren, Jacob, and Grant; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Amos Schaefer in 2000.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Meyer Cemetery, Meyer, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Cemetery of Meyer, Iowa. Special thank you to Ecumen CountrySide Assisted Living, Ecumen Brooks Assisted Living, and Ecumen Hospice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.