Darlene M. Stoltz, 82

Darlene Marie Stoltz, 82, of Austin, formerly of Brownsdale, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna, Minnesota.

Darlene was born on August 23, 1940 in Mower County, Minnesota to Donald and Marie (Sweazey) Prindle. She married Darrel Stoltz, Sr. on July 19, 1957 at the Blooming Prairie Baptist Church. Darlene and Darrel purchased a farm in Brownsdale where they lived for 34 years. They moved to Oak Park Village in Austin in 2004.

Darlene owned and operated Stoltz’s Income Tax Service and worked as a real estate agent. She loved working on her hobby farm and tending to her flower gardens. Darlene was involved in Bible studies with her church group at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church. She was also in a Horseshoe Club.

After retirement, Darlene and Darrel enjoyed spending the winter months in Weslaco, Texas. Darlene liked traveling with Glenn’s Motorcoach Tours and some of her favorite trips were touring Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, Holland and Denmark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marie Prindle; husband, Darrel in 2005; brother, Milo Prindle; sister and brother-in-law, Ila and Moses Dunham; sons-in-law, Thomas Raschke and Bill Wanous; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Darlene is survived by her daughters, Darla Raschke of Owatonna and Deanna Wanous of Tucson, Arizona; son, Darrel (Donna) Stoltz, Jr., of Ellendale; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1st at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend Barbara Finley-Shea officiating. Interment will be in the St. Michael’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning for one hour prior to the service at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.