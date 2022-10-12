Crafts & Cocktails at the Hormel Historic Home

Enjoy a day of “not your grandma’s” Crafts and Cocktails at the Hormel Historic Home. The Hormel Historic Home has partnered with local makers to host a day of inspiration and fun by creating crafts for attendees to keep or for gift giving for the upcoming Holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, or just because.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 with crafting starting at 9 a.m. or shortly after.

Craft choices range from canvas painting, candle making, porch pot designing, tea mixology, coasters, cake decorating, and charcuterie board making.

Tickets must be pre-purchased by visiting www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendartickets.html

Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Hormel Historic Home’s office at 507-433-4243.

Tickets include entry to the event, a Bloody Mary or mimosa upon arrival, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, attendee’s choice of gourmet sandwich for lunch, and signature desserts in the afternoon. Chic cocktail specials will be featured every hour and other beverages will be available to purchase.

The HHH will organize your craft agenda based on the crafts attendees pre-register for. To pre-register on the Hormel Historic Home’s website, attendees will add an entry ticket to their shopping cart and then add up to four crafts (of attendee’s choice) before checking out.

Proceeds from this event support the core mission of the Hormel Historic Home.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/501963554723126