County honors employees with certificates

Last week, 38 employees were recognized by the Mower County Board of Commissioners for reaching longevity milestones sometime during this year.

County Administrator Trish Harren noted that over 450 years of knowledge and experience was being recognized among these honorees.

The Board expressed appreciation for the dedication for so many years.

“It is true that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” Harren said. “The first step in many ways is the easiest. But it is the steps that follow that really matter. They are the ones that get us to that fifth, 10th, 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th year. That is what we are celebrating today. Thank you for taking that first step and saying yes to Mower County and thank you for continuing to say yes each day.”