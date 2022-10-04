County honors employees with certificates
Published 6:38 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Michele Mann and Mike Arens recognized for 15 years with the county. Pictured with County Administrator Trish Harren, left, and County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Baldus. Photo provided
Tracy Bachman, left middle, and Denise Barthels were honored for 20 years of servcie. Pictured with County Administrator Trish Harren, left, and County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Baldus. Photo provided
Jef Kasak and Diana Moon were honored for 25 years of service. Pictured with County Administrator Trish Harren, left, and County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Baldus. Photo provided
Lori Reed honored for 30 years of service. Pictured with County Administrator Trish Harren, left, and County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Baldus. Photo provided
Marcus Thompson, from left, Loni Swenson, Dylan Husemoller, Ercie Angell, Justin Hinks and Shawn Kleber were honored for five years. Pictured with County Administrator Trish Harren, left, and County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Baldus. Photos provided
Sara Madison, from left, Amanda Lee, Katlynne Fisher, Annette Ekoue, Paul Bartemes, Crystal Peterson and Rochell Richardson honored for 10 years. Pictured with is County Administrator Trish Harren, left, and County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Baldus. Photo provided
Last week, 38 employees were recognized by the Mower County Board of Commissioners for reaching longevity milestones sometime during this year.
County Administrator Trish Harren noted that over 450 years of knowledge and experience was being recognized among these honorees.
The Board expressed appreciation for the dedication for so many years.
“It is true that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” Harren said. “The first step in many ways is the easiest. But it is the steps that follow that really matter. They are the ones that get us to that fifth, 10th, 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th year. That is what we are celebrating today. Thank you for taking that first step and saying yes to Mower County and thank you for continuing to say yes each day.”