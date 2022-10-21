Convictions: Oct. 9-16

— Eddie Alejo, 21, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

— Roberto Hernandez Zacarias, 37, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Ricky Allen Severtson, 71, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony violate no contact order within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine.

— Darren Yahduah Thompson, 36, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle.

— Jacqueline Christine Thompson-Backhaus, 48, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Kyle Foster Casey, 52, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI under the influence of alcohol. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 357 days in jail. He was given credit for eight days served.

— Nickolas Michael Hinton, 38, Mankato, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree assault-substantial bodily harm. He must follow several conditions and pay a $2,000 fine. Failure to do so could result in 18 months in prison. He was also sentenced to one year supervised probation for felony fleeing a peace officer in motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.

— Michelle Ann Jensen, 44, Rose Creek, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-under the influence of intoxicating substance. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 364 days in jail. She was given credit for one day served.

— Collin Wayne Orth, 33, Faribault, was sentenced to 65 months in prison for felony first degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

— Travis Charles Wytaske, 37, Lansing, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor receiving stolen property. He must follow conditions, pay a $300 fine and $571.87 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.