Convictions: Oct. 2-9

— Jerry Arthur Hoy, 51, Austin was sentenced to 27 months in prison for felony violate no contact order; 54 months in prison for first degree DWI-any amount schedule I/II drugs and 75 months second degree sale 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period.

— Bryan Dominic Lavern Ray, 32, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor violate DANCO within 10 years of two or more convictions. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 337 days in jail. He was given credit for 28 days served.

— Eduardo Rodriguez, 22, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs-possession schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount marijuana. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 172 days in jail. He was given credit for eight days served.

— Jayden Leornard Sheldon, 31, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree assault-substantial bodily harm. He must follow several conditions and pay a $400 fine and pay $500 in restitution.

— Terrell Marquis Smith, 32, St. Paul, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle with alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Joseph Perry White, 36, St. Cloud, was sentenced to 98 days in prison for felony drugs second degree possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine.