Convictions: Oct. 16-23

— Blake William Johnson, 28, Austin was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.

— Juan Maneul Ordaz Sanchez, 22, Austin, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for felony check forgery-make or alter a check. He must also pay $500 in restitution. He was also sentenced to 75 months in prison for felony first degree drugs-possess 100 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was also sentenced to 17 months in prison for felony receiving stolen property. Sentences are to be served concurrently.

— Rachel Kay Trocinski, 36, Lyle, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 364 days in jail. She was given credit for one day served.

— Brooke Mae Carr, 24, Stewartville, was sentenced to one years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 177 days in jail. She was given credit for three days served.

— Moses Hillary Digga, 58, Austin, was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor traffic driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions and pay a $100 fine.

— Jeremy James Gilbert, 35, Rush City, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony third degree drug sales.

— Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, Rochester, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree drugs-possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could rsult in 57 months.

— Marvin Kwadzo Soudi, 29, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony third degree drug sales. He must follow several conditions.