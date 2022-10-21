Community salute: Alvarado-Guerrero a model of community service

No doubt like many, it’s sad to see Gema Alvarado-Guerrero leave her position with the Parenting Resource Center, though completely understandable.

After being a part of the PRC for nine years, serving six of those years as the organization’s director, Alvarado-Guerrero decided it was time to take a new fork in the road, something many of us do from time to time.

Alvarado-Guerrero was a major part of the PRC for nearly a decade and during that time she was a driving force for the Community Action Building, which will hopefully open next month and will house the Parenting Resource Center, Welcome Center, Michael H. Siebel Family Visitation & Exchange Center and Children’s Dental Health Services.

More than that though, Alvarado-Guerrero did her job humbly, often turning the spotlight to others. She was, and we feel sure will remain, dedicated to service itself. Helping others and helping the community was the foundation on which Alvarado-Guerrero stood, going back to when her family needed the help of others.

Every community has someone like Alvarado-Guerrero and like those communities Alvarado-Guerrero is only one in a larger group of people willing to give of their time.

Alvarado-Guerrero will be missed, but we can remember and be proud of the what she was able to do in the time she worked with the PRC.

We hope others take a profound message from Alvarado-Guerrero’s work. As we said, it is the model by which we all should want to serve.