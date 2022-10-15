Changing lanes: Superlarks make key adjustments to overcome injuries in win over L-P

GRAND MEADOW — The Superlarks had to make some big pregame changes and other adjustments on the fly, but they were able to stay the course as they pounded their way to a 40-14 win over Lyle-Pacelli in Lyle Friday.

GM started the game without starting quarterback Cael Gilbert, who was injured last week, and running back Isaac Harmening was injured early in the second half against L-P (3-4 overall). GM junior Corbin Ludemann picked up the slack for the second straight week as he ran for 178 yards and four scores out of the Wildcat offense, which GM installed just two weeks ago.

“(The wildcat offense) just fell into place. We’re making strides with it. We’re just trying to get our talent into open spaces,” Ludemann said. “It’s definitely been a learning week. We lost our starting quarterback, then we lost our other running back and we were trying to win it for him. We hope we get those guys back soon; we really miss them.”

Trey Anderson put L-P up 6-0 early in the game when he caught a 13-yard TD pass from Jake Truckenmiller after the Athletics recovered a GM fumble in the backfield, but GM put up the next 40 points in a row. The Superlarks (5-2 overall) also forced four L-P turnovers as Connor Munson had two crucial interceptions, including one that came near his own end zone in the first half.

“I don’t know if I guessed the route, but it helps to be tall, where you can pinpoint the ball up high,” Munson said.

Much like his teammates, Munson was moved all over the field due to injuries on Friday. He saw time at quarterback, wide receiver and defense.

“There was a lot going on. We’re a little thin and we’ve all got to learn to play more than one position,” Munson said. “When we’re all clicking, we’re a really dangerous football team. It’s fun to be out there.”

Anderson ran for 163 yards.

SCORING SUMMARY

Lyle-Pacelli 6 0 0 8 – 14

Grand Meadow 8 16 8 8 – 40

First quarter

(LP) Trey Anderson 13 pass from Jake Truckenmiller (4 plays, 17 yards) 5:12

(GM) Corbin Ludemann (Ludemann run) (4 plays, 58 yards) 8:09

Second quarter

(GM) Ludemann 2 run (Ludemann run) (4 plays, 80 yards) 8:02

(GM) Jace Kraft 20 pass (Kraft from Munson) (8 play, 53 yards) :00

Third quarter

(GM) Ludemann 6 run (Ludemann run) (6 plays, 69 yards) 4:04

Fourth quarter

(GM) Ludemann 23 run (Ludemann run) (5 plays, 54 yards) 11:17

(LP) Anderson 63 run (Hunter Bauer from Truckenmiller) (1 play, 63 yards) 10:58

GM STATS

Rushing: Corbin Ludemann, 21-for-178, 4 TDs; Isaac Harmening, 7-for-114; Dustin Stjeskal, 3-for-24; Jace Kraft, 4-for-17; Kaiden Bunne, 3-for-11

Passing: Ludemann, 4-for-8, 37, TD

Receiving: Kraft, 1-for-21, TD; Tyler Reid, 2-for-12; Connor Munson, 2-for-12

Defense: Kraft, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery; Munson, 2 interceptions; John Swanek, 1 sack

Penalties: 1-for-5

L-P STATS

Rushing: Trey Anderson, 19-for-163, TD; Hunter Bauer, 9-for-41; Mac Nelson, 1-for-18; Cayden Hansen, 2-for-17; Jake Truckenmiller, 7-for-6; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-5

Passing: Jake Truckenmiller, 4-for-15, 55, TD, 3 INT

Receiving: Trey Anderson, 3-for-39, TD; Hunter Bauer, 1-for-19; Mac Nelson, 1-for-8

Defense: David Christianson, 1 sack; Dylan Regenscheid, 1 fumble recovery

Penalties: 2-for-10