Carlton “Tommy” E. Thomson, 94

Carlton “Tommy” Eugene Thomson, age 94, of Austin, Minnesota passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his home. Carlton was born April 18, 1928, in Ridgeway, Iowa to Carl and Leda (Jacobson) Thomson. His childhood was spent in Preston, MN. The Thomson family moved to Austin where he attended school. In 1944 at the young age of 16, he began a 42-year career at Hormel. He graduated from Austin High School in 1945. Carlton enlisted in the United States Navy when he was 18 years old and served a Pacific Tour on the oil tanker USS Marias from 1946-1948 giving him the chance to “see the world”. Carlton met Muriel Glenna at the Fillmore County Fair. They were married on February 4, 1949, in her hometown Rushford, MN. Together they made Austin their home and raised a family. Carlton retired from Hormel in 1986. He was a member of the WELS church, the V.F.W. Post 1216, the American Legion Post 91 and served on the Lansing Township Board. He enjoyed road trips taking his family to several state and national parks, particularly the western United States. In his retirement years, he and Muriel would spend the month of January in Arkansas and take summer vacations to Bayfield, Wisconsin. His hobbies included golfing, swimming, walking, camping, hunting, fishing, tinkering, and gardening. Hosting family gatherings, especially Christmas, was a wonderful time for the family. He loved being a grandpa and great grandpa! He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his three children, James (Patricia) Thomson of Glendale, WI, John (Sarah) Thomson of Burnsville, MN and Barbara (Todd) Anderson of Austin, MN; daughter-in-law, Kathy Thomson of Eau Claire, WI; ten grandchildren, Chad (Patricia) Thomson, Dion Thomson, Jaime Thomson, Anthony Thomson, Janelle (Brisco) Sumrall, Laura (Brian) Sheridan, Aaron Thomson, Cecily Thomson, Jenna Anderson, Matthew Anderson; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lila Bisbee; sister-in-law, Agnes Glenna; many nieces, nephews, friends and special friends, David, Elaine and Ben Watts of Rice, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel; parents, Carl and Leda Thomson; three children, Patricia (1957), David (2003), and Robert (2009); brothers, Allan Thomson and Kenneth Thomson; and other family and close friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.