Cardinals advance past LP, will play at KW Thursday

The No. 14 seeded LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team finished off No. 19 Lyle-Pacelli quickly as it won 25-5, 25-11, 25-7 in a Section 1A play-in match in LeRoy Monday.

Jenna Olson had 17 kills for the Cardinals, who will now play at No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo at 7 p.m. Thursday.

LO stats: Jordan Runde 10 kills, 9 digs, 8 aces; Jenna Olson 17 kills, 4 digs; Kaylee Huff 3 aces; Benita Nolt 6 kills, 7 digs; Maddi Huntley 4 digs