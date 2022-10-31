Bruins take one from Wings
Published 4:19 pm Monday, October 31, 2022
The Austin Bruins split a pair of games in Aberdeen over the weekend as they won 4-1 on Friday and they lost 2-1 on Saturday.
Gavin Morrissey had an assist and a goal in the win for the Bruins.
Friday’s game
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 2 2 0 – 4
Aberdeen 1 0 0 – 1
First period
(A) Damon Furuseth (Josh Giuliani, Gavin Morrissey) 14:00
(A) Parker Anderson (Walter Zacher, Matthew Desiderio) 16:06
(AB) Alexander Gullichsen 16:53
Second period
(A) Giuliani (Gavin Morrissey, James Goffredo) (power play) 3:13
(A) Morrissey (short handed) 16:39
Third period
No scoring
Shots: Austin – 29; Aberdeen – 34
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-2; Aberdeen – 0-for-6
Saturday’s game
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 1 0 0 – 1
Aberdeen 0 0 1 1 – 2
First period
No scoring
Second period
(A) James Goffredo (Dylan Cook, Austin Salani) 11:04
Third period
(AB) Luke Backel (Landry Schumck) 6:25
OT
(AB) Devon Carlstrom (Alexander Gullichasen, Landon Parker) 2:32
Shots: Austin – 28; Aberdeen – 28
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Aberdeen – 0-for-2