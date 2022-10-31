Bruins take one from Wings Published 4:19 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

The Austin Bruins split a pair of games in Aberdeen over the weekend as they won 4-1 on Friday and they lost 2-1 on Saturday.

Gavin Morrissey had an assist and a goal in the win for the Bruins.

Friday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 2 2 0 – 4

Aberdeen 1 0 0 – 1

First period

(A) Damon Furuseth (Josh Giuliani, Gavin Morrissey) 14:00

(A) Parker Anderson (Walter Zacher, Matthew Desiderio) 16:06

(AB) Alexander Gullichsen 16:53

Second period

(A) Giuliani (Gavin Morrissey, James Goffredo) (power play) 3:13

(A) Morrissey (short handed) 16:39

Third period

No scoring

Shots: Austin – 29; Aberdeen – 34

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-2; Aberdeen – 0-for-6

Saturday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 0 0 – 1

Aberdeen 0 0 1 1 – 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) James Goffredo (Dylan Cook, Austin Salani) 11:04

Third period

(AB) Luke Backel (Landry Schumck) 6:25

OT

(AB) Devon Carlstrom (Alexander Gullichasen, Landon Parker) 2:32

Shots: Austin – 28; Aberdeen – 28

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Aberdeen – 0-for-2