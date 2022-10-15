Bruins’ Robertson shuts down Bobcats in shootout win
Published 10:15 pm Friday, October 14, 2022
The Austin Bruins beat the Bismarck Bobcats (5-5-1-1 overall) 2-1 in Riverside Arena Friday.
Austin goalie Ethan Robertson finished with 26 saves and he also stopped four of the six shots he saw in the shootout.
Ocean Wallace scored the game-winning shootout goal for the Bruins (5-1-0-3 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Aberdeen 0 0 1 0 0 – 1
Austin 0 0 1 0 1 – 2
First period
No scoring
Second period
No scoring
Third period
(AB) Jaxon Grosdidier (Barron Stibbe, Patrick O’Connell) 7:40
(A) Riku Brown (Dylan Cook, Sam Christiano) 13:46
OT
No scoring