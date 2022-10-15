Bruins’ Robertson shuts down Bobcats in shootout win

Published 10:15 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins beat the Bismarck Bobcats (5-5-1-1 overall) 2-1 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Austin goalie Ethan Robertson finished with 26 saves and he also stopped four of the six shots he saw in the shootout.

Ocean Wallace scored the game-winning shootout goal for the Bruins (5-1-0-3 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 0 0 1  0  0  –  1

Austin 0 0 1  0  1  –  2

First period

No scoring

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(AB) Jaxon Grosdidier (Barron Stibbe, Patrick O’Connell) 7:40

(A)  Riku Brown (Dylan Cook, Sam Christiano) 13:46

OT

No scoring

 

