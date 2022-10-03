Bruins fall to Bulls in a shootout Saturday
Published 8:53 am Monday, October 3, 2022
The Austin Bruins lost to the North Iowa Bulls (6-2 overall) 5-4 in a shootout in Mason City Saturday.
Gavin Morrissey scored the lone goal for the Bruins (4-1-0-3 overall) in the shootout and the Bulls went two-for-two.
Trent Wiemken stopped 17 of 21 shots for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 3 1 0 0 – 4
NI 2 2 0 0 1 – 5
First period
(NI) Byron Hartley (Joey Potter) (power play) 14:14
(NI) Cayden Casey (Logan Dombrowsky, Potter) 16:54
Second period
(A) Dylan Cook (Josh Giuliani, James Gofferdo) (power play) :50
(A) Matthew Desiderio (Ethan Lindahl, Sam Christiano) 2:33
(A) Desiderio (Austin Salani, Giuliani) 4:21
(NI) Max Scott (Hartley, Logan Dombrowsky) (power play) 14:55
(NI) Justin Mexico (penalty shot) 18:43
Third period
(A) Walter Zacher (Furuseth, Matthew Desiderio) (power play) 13:29
OT
No scoring
Shots: Austin – 28; NI – 22
Power plays: Austin – 2-for-6; NI – 2-for-4