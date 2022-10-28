BP swept by Medford

The No. 9 seeded Blooming Prairie volleyball team had its season end when it lost to No. 8 Medford by scores of 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 in Medford in a Section 1AA Tournament opener Thursday.

BP (12-13 overall) will graduate 11 seniors from this team.

“Our program is pointed in the right direction thanks to the example set by these girls. We will have big shoes to fill next year,” BP head coach Gina Hendrickson said.

BP stats: Sierra Larson, 13 kills, 7 digs, 6 blocks; Macy Lembke, 1 kill, 29 set assists, 10 digs, 1 block; Haven Carlson, 9 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Anna Pauly, 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Abby Hefling, 4 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks; Addison Doocy, 2 kills, 1 dig; Madi Lea, 11 digs; Grace Krejci, 13 digs; Lexi Steckelberg, 1 dig, 1 ace