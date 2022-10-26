Blue Devil women look to patrol the paint

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team took a major step towards building the program last season when it finished 13th in the nation and just missed out on an at-large bid in the NJCAA Division III tournament.

This season, the Blue Devils will have to replace key players from that team, but they’re ready to give it a shot.

“We have some big shoes to fill from Elyse Hebrink and Imani Colon,” RCC head coach Andrew Kaiser said. “I think we’ll be fine. We have some size and it’s a complete turnaround from last year when we were very guard oriented.”

RCC will look to post player Camryn McQuery, a Waseca native, and Cayli Miles, a guard from Arizona, to help lift up a recruiting class that includes Austin grad Reana Schmitt.

After getting to the Regional final last season, the Blue Devils have made a name for themselves. Kaiser is hoping to build on that success this season and beyond.

“Recruiting has been a lot easier and I get a lot more responses now,” Kaiser said. “That will help us moving forward.”

RCC will open its season at Fon du Lac Tribal and Community College on Nov. 2 and it will host Fon du Lac Tribal at 2 p.m. Nov. 12.