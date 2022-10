Blossoms volleyball team goes 3-2 in Maple River

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team went 3-2 at the Maple River Tournament Saturday.

The Awesome Blossoms lost to Redwood Valley 25-16, 25-21, they beat GHECMLT 25-22, 25-19, they topped MCW 25-22, 25-20, they fell to Cedar Mountain 25-22, 25-17 and they beat Saint Charles 25-18, 25-18.

Macy Lembke compiled 83 set assists and 32 digs for BP (10-9 overall).

BP stats: Sierra Larson, 34 kills, 1 set assist, 3 ace serves, 31 digs, 22 blocks; Macy Lembke, 9 kills, 83 set assists, 1 ace serve, 32 digs, 10 blocks; Haven Carlson, 26 kills, 1 set assist, 11 digs, 9 blocks; Abby Hefling, 19 kills, 3 set assists, 1 ace serve, 21 digs, 15 blocks; Addison Doocy, 10 kills, 7 digs, 7 blocks; Anna Pauly, 8 kills, 2 set assists, 9 digs, 12 blocks; Madi Lea, 4 set assists, 1 ace serve, 36 digs; Grace Krejci, 1 kill, 1 set assist, 3 ace serves, 27 digs; Lexi Steckelberg, 3 ace serves, 3 digs; Madelaine Stoen, 1 ace serve; Lily Bakken, 4 digs; Clare Rennie, 1 block; Layla Lembke, 1 assist, 1 dig