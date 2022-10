The Blooming Prairie football team lost to GFW 38-20 in BP Friday night.

Brady Kittelson threw two TDs and he ran for a score for BP (3-3 overall).

BP STATS

Rushing: Alex Lea, 9-for-63; Brady Kittelson, 5-for-43, TD

Passing: Kittelson, 14-for-27, 205, 2 TDs

Receiving: Cade Christianson, 7-for-110, TD; Alex Lea, 6-for-92, TD