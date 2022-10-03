Austin Utilities holds Open House to celebrate tour public utility

In October, Austin Utilities celebrate Public Power and Natural Gas Week. Through Oct. 8, Austin Utilities (AU) will be celebrating with live and virtual events.

“We are opening up our building for a live event and tours for the first time in two years, but our past virtual events have been popular with our customers, so we kept some of those,” said Mark Nibaur, general manager.

The events are part of an annual campaign to raise awareness of Austin’s public utility. Austin Utilities is proud to be a public, community-owned, not-for-profit electric, natural gas, and water utility.

“We have so much to share with our customers about the benefits of having a local public utility and that is why we open up our building to the community to celebrate,” Nibaur said.

Customers will have fun engaging in the live and virtual activities we have planned for Public Power and Public Natural Gas Week. Activities can be followed at www.austinutilities.com and our Facebook page. You must be a customer of Austin Utilities to earn prizes.

White Truck Treasure Hunt

Beginning today, Monday, Oct. 3. Model sized replica of one of Austin Utilities service trucks somewhere in the community of Austin. Find it using daily clues and win a new EnergyStar dehumidifier. Clues will be posted daily at 9 a.m. on the Facebook page and website.

White Truck Website Challenge

Also beginning on Monday. Let us know where you find 10 utility truck icons on the website to be eligible for one of 10 AU Gift Kits. Send your location list to Talk2AU@austinutilities.com.

Kid Friendly Open House

From 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, is the Kid Friendly Open House. Come visit your favorite AU staffers from our electric, gas, water, and engineering departments, and see up close some of the biggest equipment we use to provide public service to you including a line truck, skid loader and tractor backhoe.

Then visit with customer service and energy efficiency staff. AU sharing information you need to manage your account, save on energy costs and learn more about driving electric.

Kids can pick up a passport when they enter. Visit each department table and get a special prize when you leave.

Building Tours

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 6, sign up to tour the Austin Utilities building. AU operates three utility businesses in a facility over 105,000 square feet. Tours last approximately 45 minutes.

Customers can stop in the office during the month of October and receive a free gift for being a customer of a public utility!