Austin resident receives 2022 Spirit Award from Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recognized 98 honorees with the prestigious 2022 Spirit Award at a special online celebration, which included Positive Support Specialist Penny Murphy of Austin.

The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors.

“The Cabinet and I look forward to Spirit Awards all year,” said Patrick Thueson, president of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “Our 2022 Spirit Award recipients are 98 individuals who bring energy, passion and commitment to their work. It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the spirit of joy and excellence that our recipients bring to all they do.”