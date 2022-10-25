Austin Community Scholarship Committee awards $68K for 2022-23
Published 6:07 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022
The Austin Community Scholarship Committee recently announced that scholarships totaling $68,000 have been awarded to 35 local students for the academic year starting this fall 2022.
With these announced awards, over $1,330,296 has been given to 909 students since the first awards were made in 1962.
Sources of funds for the awards include former scholarship recipients, generous contributions from individuals, memorial gifts, and estate bequests. Contributions also have come from local businesses and organizations, The Hormel Foundation,
The scholarship program is carried on without significant expense, most administration and professional services being donated.
Scholarships are available to students entering their junior or senior year of college or postgraduate study, and who are candidates for a degree at an accredited college in the United States. Recipients may pursue any curriculum leading to a degree. Applications are available in May and must be made each year. Applicants or their parents must be residents of Mower County; London Township in Freeborn County; or Union or Otranto Townships in Mitchell County, Iowa.
To learn more about the scholarship program application and requirements, send an email to austincommunityscholarship@gmail.com or contact Alice Holst, at 507-438-6035.
Recipients
Siri Ansorge, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Igor Blinkow, Winona State
Abigail Bollingberg, Winona State
Jenna Braaten, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Mya Burkhart, University of Minnesota-Rochester
Connor Byram, University of Minnesota -Twin Cities
Rachel Christenson, University of Minnesota-Duluth
Steven Conradt, Luther College
Kory Englestad, South Dakota State School Mines/Technology
Signe Fadness, Viterbo University
Ryan Flanders, Winona State
Samuel Hagan, University of Minnesota-Morris
Erin Hanson, University of Wisconsin River Falls
Elyse Hebrink, Valley State City University
Tate Hebrink, Valley State City University
Daniela Hernandez, Winona State
Madison Herrick, South Dakota State
Maia Irvin, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Joseph Knorr, Franciscan University
Abigail Lewis, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Kali Meiergard, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Kelsey Mensink, Minnesota State University-Mankato
Abigail Muller, South Dakota State
Quincy Muzik, University of Wisconsin-Stout
Trey Myers, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Hugh Olson, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Ku Reh, Minnesota State University-Mankato
Lillian Reynen, University of Wisconsin-Madison
David Ruiz, Winona State
Faith Sayles, University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaac Smith, Minnesota State University-Mankato
Gretchen Sunde, Minnesota State University-Mankato
Tori Watkins, Iowa State University
Briella Wempner, Bemidji State
Codie Wolfe, South Dakota State.