Austin Community Scholarship Committee awards $68K for 2022-23

The Austin Community Scholarship Committee recently announced that scholarships totaling $68,000 have been awarded to 35 local students for the academic year starting this fall 2022.

With these announced awards, over $1,330,296 has been given to 909 students since the first awards were made in 1962.

Sources of funds for the awards include former scholarship recipients, generous contributions from individuals, memorial gifts, and estate bequests. Contributions also have come from local businesses and organizations, The Hormel Foundation,

The scholarship program is carried on without significant expense, most administration and professional services being donated.

Scholarships are available to students entering their junior or senior year of college or postgraduate study, and who are candidates for a degree at an accredited college in the United States. Recipients may pursue any curriculum leading to a degree. Applications are available in May and must be made each year. Applicants or their parents must be residents of Mower County; London Township in Freeborn County; or Union or Otranto Townships in Mitchell County, Iowa.

To learn more about the scholarship program application and requirements, send an email to austincommunityscholarship@gmail.com or contact Alice Holst, at 507-438-6035.

Recipients

Siri Ansorge, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Igor Blinkow, Winona State

Abigail Bollingberg, Winona State

Jenna Braaten, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Mya Burkhart, University of Minnesota-Rochester

Connor Byram, University of Minnesota -Twin Cities

Rachel Christenson, University of Minnesota-Duluth

Steven Conradt, Luther College

Kory Englestad, South Dakota State School Mines/Technology

Signe Fadness, Viterbo University

Ryan Flanders, Winona State

Samuel Hagan, University of Minnesota-Morris

Erin Hanson, University of Wisconsin River Falls

Elyse Hebrink, Valley State City University

Tate Hebrink, Valley State City University

Daniela Hernandez, Winona State

Madison Herrick, South Dakota State

Maia Irvin, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Joseph Knorr, Franciscan University

Abigail Lewis, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Kali Meiergard, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Kelsey Mensink, Minnesota State University-Mankato

Abigail Muller, South Dakota State

Quincy Muzik, University of Wisconsin-Stout

Trey Myers, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Hugh Olson, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Ku Reh, Minnesota State University-Mankato

Lillian Reynen, University of Wisconsin-Madison

David Ruiz, Winona State

Faith Sayles, University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaac Smith, Minnesota State University-Mankato

Gretchen Sunde, Minnesota State University-Mankato

Tori Watkins, Iowa State University

Briella Wempner, Bemidji State

Codie Wolfe, South Dakota State.